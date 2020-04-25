Ramadan 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead the greetings for Holy Month, wish peace and prosperity to all

Earlier, young Muslims came together to make a video message that appeals their fellow community men to celebrate Ramadan at home, amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. They have made an evocative appeal asking people to follow the lockdown rules and celebrate the Holy month from the comfort of their homes. The video features media professionals and online content creators.

The 2-minute long video starts with media professional Tanzila Anis extending wishes to the community and explaining that there's one more responsibility that they need to take care of - 'the responsibility of protecting mankind'. Citing the teachings of the Holy Quran, another person further stresses on the same.

In the video, they also advise people to offer prayers from home and avoid praying in congregation, avoid going for shopping and throwing iftaar parties. The video further urges people to make Zakat al-Fitr donations through online transactions and keep the guidelines of the lockdown in mind while stepping out to help others.

The video's caption read: "#RamadanKareem and this Ramzan, some of us have an appeal to our Indian Muslim community so that we can all enjoy a safe, beautiful and peaceful festive month. We are all together in this fight against #Covid_19.