Ram Temple in Ayodhya to open for devotees by December 2023: Report

earlier, it was reported that the construction of the temple at Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya will be completed before parliamentary elections in 2024. The foundation laying work at the temple site is going on in full swing and will be completed by this October after which the construction of the first floor will begin.

According to the general secretary of Ram Janam Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, the stones from three different places are being used in the foundation, which include those from Mirzapur and Rajasthan. He said that more than 70 per cent of the work is being done through machines hence there was no impact of the Covid crisis on the construction activities. The work is going on round the clock with two shifts each of 12 hours. He said that the experts from the National Geo Research Institute of Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have been giving advice in the construction of the temple.