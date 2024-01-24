Ram Temple: Here Is What Ayodhya Trust Can Learn From Vaishnodevi Temple On Crowd Management

HUGE CROWD AT AYODHYA RAM MANDIR | ANI

On the second day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being opened for the public, fervour among devotees remained high as a large number of devotees visited the temple on Wednesday, offering prayers during Mangala Aarti. This was a day after forces, authorities and devotees faced nearly stampede like situation on the first day on Tuesday. Around 5 lakh devotees witnessed Lord Ram Lala's darshan on Tuesday, the first day of the opening of the Ram Temple for the general public.

Following the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, and local officials monitored the proceedings and ensured a smooth experience for the devotees. CM Yogi is also taking continuous feedback regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple darshan.

India is a culturally diversified country, and pilgrimages are not a new arena for Indian authorities. Take the example of Mata Vaishnodevi Yatra. According to estimates nearly one crore (10m) people visit the shrine every year and the yatri influx is huge during Hindu festivals like Navratri, Dussehra etc.

Here are key features of the management of Yatra that helps smooth execution of yatra every year

1) The shrine board recently started to issue RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) yatri cards replacing the paper cards (yatri parchi) being used earlier

2) Yatris are obligated to register themselves for the yatra, either online or in person before commencement of the yatra following which they get a RFID yatri card to commence their journey.

3) RFID yatri card is helpful in managing crowd efficiently and it is also useful in tracking missing people, or people that are separated from their families over the course of 13km long yatra to the Bhawan.

4) Security personals are deployed throughout the 14km journey which passes through hills and uneven terrains.

5) Once yatris are issued a RFID yatri card, they have to reach the first check post named ‘BanGanga’ within 6 hours, which is merely 1.5km from the starting point. If a yatri doesn’t reach the first check post within 6 hours, the RFID Yatri card has to be submitted and reissued again as per the security protocols.

6) CCTV coverage is being increased throughout the journey

7) RFID antennas are installed at various intersections which help in tracking yatris throughout the journey.

8) A control room has been setup to monitor yatris throughout the journey and to make their journey safe and eventful.

9) Yatris are obligated to submit their RFID card at the end of their journey

10) Returned RFID cards are cleaned and reissued to next set of yatris.