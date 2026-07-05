Ram Temple Donations Surge By ₹8 Lakh Daily After SIT Probe Begins, Suspicions Of Earlier Embezzlement Grow | X/ @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: The daily collection of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has witnessed a sharp increase since the investigation into the alleged theft of temple offerings began, prompting investigators to examine whether there were irregularities in the handling of donations before the case came to light.

According to sources, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's bank accounts were receiving an average of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 18 lakh in donations every day before the alleged theft surfaced. Since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) launched its probe, the daily deposits have reportedly increased to between Rs 24 lakh and Rs 26 lakh.

The jump of nearly Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh a day has become a key focus of the investigation. Officials are trying to ascertain whether the difference points to possible embezzlement or diversion of donations before the case was exposed.

Despite the controversy, devotees continue to donate in large numbers through both cash and digital modes at the donation counters located at the Yatri Sahayata Kendra near the temple's Singh Dwar.

Sources associated with the trust said a single donation counter receives between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1 lakh every day. On holidays and special occasions, the amount can rise to nearly Rs 2 lakh. The temple complex has around 10 donation counters that remain open from 7 am to 9 pm.

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The donations received at the temple are deposited in accounts maintained with the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank. The SIT is scrutinising bank transactions, donation records and the role of employees handling the offerings as it seeks to determine whether the sharp rise in collections after the probe began has any connection with the alleged theft of temple donations.

"This itself shows how much money may have been embezzled earlier. If the collections can suddenly go up by Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh a day after the investigation started, then serious questions arise about where that money was going before," said Manish Sharma, a resident of Ayodhya.