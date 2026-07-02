Ram Temple Donation Scam: Ayodhya Lawyers Demand FIR Against Trust Officials As SIT Probe Deepens | X/ @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya: The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple triggered fresh political and legal heat on Thursday, with a large number of lawyers taking to the streets in Ayodhya and demanding criminal action against senior office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The protesting advocates raised slogans against the trust's general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra and office-bearer Gopal Rao, and demanded that an FIR be lodged against them over the handling of the donation counting process and the alleged irregularities that have come to light.

The lawyers assembled around noon and marched towards the Ram Janmabhoomi police station. However, police stopped the protesters near the Civil Lines police outpost, preventing them from proceeding further.

A delegation of advocates later reached the Ram Janmabhoomi police station and submitted a written complaint seeking registration of a case against four persons, including the three trust functionaries. Police officials accepted the complaint and handed over an acknowledgement receipt to the delegation.

Bar Association president Harishankar Singh said the agitation had only been suspended for the time being and not called off.

"If no FIR is registered on our complaint, we will launch a larger agitation in the coming days," he warned.

The protest comes at a time when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into the alleged siphoning off of temple donations by employees involved in counting offerings made by devotees.

Bulldozers ready to demolish houses

In another development, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has issued a notice to Supriya Mishra, wife of arrested accused Lavkush Mishra, over the construction of a luxury house allegedly being built in her name.

The authority has sought a reply within six days and asked whether the building plan had been approved by the development authority. The notice warned that if a satisfactory response is not submitted within the stipulated period, demolition proceedings could be initiated.

According to officials, Lavkush Mishra purchased a 1,032-square-foot plot in his wife's name in 2025 and construction of a lavish house began in February this year. The property, located near the highway, is estimated to be worth between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Investigating agencies are examining how the family could afford such an expensive property. Lavkush, who worked in the Ram Temple's donation counting section, reportedly earned between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month.

He is currently lodged in jail after his arrest in the donation theft case. Police have claimed to have recovered Rs 14 lakh in cash from him.

Sources said authorities are also examining properties linked to another accused, Anukalp Mishra, and demolition action could be initiated against his house in Kaushalpuri if violations are found.

SIT visits Ram Temple again

The SIT on Thursday visited the Ram Temple complex for the second time as part of its investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations.

The team reached the temple around 3 pm and examined various records and arrangements related to the counting and storage of offerings made by devotees.

The SIT had earlier camped in Ayodhya between June 15 and June 20 and carried out an extensive inquiry into the case.

Earlier in the day, a team of Ayodhya police officials also visited the temple and spent nearly two hours inspecting the room where donations are counted. Officers reviewed security arrangements and collected information related to the procedures followed during counting and handling of cash and valuables.

The investigation has increasingly shifted from the recovery of cash from the accused to larger questions about the functioning of the donation counting system and whether institutional lapses allowed the alleged embezzlement to continue undetected for a prolonged period.