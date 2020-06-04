Ram Temple design Tussle intensifies

Lucknow: Ram Temple design has emerged as a bone of contention among the seers ahead of the birthday celebration of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janamabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

Birthday of Ayodhya-based Mahant (81) is usually held for entire week (4-11) June in the temple town of UP. A few top seers and Hindutva leaders from across India were likely to reach Ayodhya from Wednesday night till next few days.

His birthday, which used to be a week-long grand affair every year with about 30,000 people from across India attending it including Yogi Adityanath, is likely to be a low-key affair this time due to the corona pandemic. Restrictions have been eased in UP, especially in the green and orange zones.

Prominent seers of Ayodhya, led by Mahant Suresh Das, head of Digambar Akhara and former BJP MP and trustee Ram Vilas Vedanti, have rejected the VHP model, and demanded the Ram temple should on the top of the world’s religious tourism map. They wish to see temple as high as 1,111 feet.

However, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati said the Ram temple would be constructed on the existing model, the one approved by Vishwa Hindu Parishad three decades ago.

He told media, “Temple would belong to Ram Lala – child deity — the temple would also be in consonance with that particular form of the deity. But grandeur will be added to the premises of the temple complex.”

He advised the Ayodhya seers to put a leash on their ambitions. “We have fought for the temple for 500 years. It will be better the temple is constructed and completed during the BJP regime,” said the seer.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is a prominent figure in Ayodhya. He is the pithadhishwar (head) of Ayodhya’s largest temple, the Mani Ram Das Ki Chavani, and the chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas — a trust formed by the VHP in January 1993 soon after the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992, to promote and oversee the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.