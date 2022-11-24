e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRam-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna: TRS MLC K Kavitha's attack on BJP's political 'horse-trading'

Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna: TRS MLC K Kavitha's attack on BJP's political 'horse-trading'

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
TRS leader K Kavitha | ANI
Follow us on

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday accused the BJP of intimidating TRS leaders and using "horse-trading" tactics to lure them into the saffron party.

Addressing TRS cadres at a meeting in Yellareddy assembly constituency, she said the only policy that BJP preaches is 'Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna', where if the party fails in its horse trading attempts, it uses central agencies to harass leaders of opposition parties.

Indirectly referring to some BJP leaders who did not appear before the SIT which is probing into the TRS MLAs poaching case, Kavitha said that despite summons being issued, if the BJP did no wrong why were they evading the investigating panel and knocking the doors of courtroom.

She further said the BJP does not have any organisational strength in Telangana and they are misusing their power and money to threaten leaders of other parties to join them.

"We are the people of Telangana, we cannot be threatened - we will fight, win and always be there in service of our people," she said.

As the state inches closer to the assembly election next year, Kavitha said more and more leaders who have a mass appeal are being harassed by the BJP, especially the popular faces, ministers and MPs of the TRS.

She slammed the Centre for allegedly reducing the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Nidhi, which according to her was a copycat version of TRS government's Raithu Bandhu Scheme, from 13 crore to just three crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna: TRS MLC K Kavitha's attack on BJP's political 'horse-trading'

Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna: TRS MLC K Kavitha's attack on BJP's political 'horse-trading'

Bihar shocker: Over 500 people fall sick after wedding feast in Madhepura

Bihar shocker: Over 500 people fall sick after wedding feast in Madhepura

Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend after argument at Oyo hotel; tries to shoot self later

Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend after argument at Oyo hotel; tries to shoot self later

Mainpuri by-polls: Man writes 'I Love You Dimple Bhabhi' on his body, travels 700 km for campaign

Mainpuri by-polls: Man writes 'I Love You Dimple Bhabhi' on his body, travels 700 km for campaign

Gujarat police nabs two, seizes Rs 75 lakh cash from car

Gujarat police nabs two, seizes Rs 75 lakh cash from car