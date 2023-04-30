Ram Prakash Gupta Death Anniversary: Remembering UP's political maestro |

Ram Prakash Gupta was a prominent political figure in India who served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and later as Governor of Madhya Pradesh. He was born on 26 October 1923 and passed away on 1 May 2004.

Gupta was well-educated, having earned a post-graduate degree in science from Allahabad University. He was a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was later replaced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 1967, when Charan Singh formed the first non-Congress government in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta was chosen to be the Deputy Chief Minister. He later served as the state's Minister of Industries in the Janata Party government led by Ram Naresh Yadav in 1977.

After the fall of the Janata Party, Gupta played a key role in rebuilding the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In 1991, he was instrumental in the party's victory in the state elections. He was chosen as the party leader in the state in 1999, after the Chief Minister, Kalyan Singh, faced several controversies and was blamed for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha Elections.

In recognition of his contributions to the BJP, Gupta was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh on 7 May 2003. He served in this position until his death in 2004.

Throughout his career, Gupta was known for his leadership skills and his ability to navigate through difficult political situations. He played an important role in shaping the BJP's success in Uttar Pradesh, and his legacy continues to inspire many in Indian politics today.