Ram Nath Kovind health update: Dr Harsh Vardhan says President is 'hale and hearty; Twitter wishes him a speedy recovery

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the national capital after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin. "His condition is stable," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, enquired about the President's health.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted.