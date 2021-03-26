Ram Nath Kovind health update: Dr Harsh Vardhan says President is 'hale and hearty; Twitter wishes him a speedy recovery

President Ram Nath Kovind underwent check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the national capital after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.
"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin. "His condition is stable," it added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, enquired about the President's health.
"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about President Ram Nath Kovind's health. "Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being," Shah tweeted.
Now, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has an update on President Ram Nath Kovind's health. Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and said he visited the hospital and informed that the President is hale and hearty.
"Just visited Rashtrapati Sh Ram Nath Kovind Ji in the Hospital. Hon'ble President was his jovial self and is keeping hale & hearty. The medical team attending to him reaffirmed that he is stable. The country prays for his good health & well being," he tweeted.
Many politicians including Devendra Fadnavis, Naveen Patnaik, Hemant Soren, etc. wished President Ram Nath Kovind a speedy recovery.
