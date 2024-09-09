 Ram Mandir Trust Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Hospitalised, Condition Critical
Ram Mandir Trust Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Hospitalised, Condition Critical

The 86-year-old Mahant was undergoing treatment in Gwalior for the last few days, and was brought to the Medanta Hospital after his condition showed no improvement.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Ram Mandir Trust Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das | PTI

Lucknow, September 9: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to a private hospital here in critical condition.

He was admitted to the Intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital at about 6.30 pm on Sunday after he fell ill due to a urinary problem and low food intake, according to medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

The 86-year-old Mahant was undergoing treatment in Gwalior for the last few days, and was brought to the Medanta Hospital after his condition showed no improvement.

His condition still remains critical, it said.

The team of medical experts of Medanta Lucknow is constantly working to provide him better treatment.

article-image

He has previously received treatment at the same hospital in critical health condition, Das is the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

