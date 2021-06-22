Ram Mandir land 'scam': Seers in Ayodhya vocal against irregularities, demand high-level enquiry

Lucknow: A large number of saints and seers from Ayodhya have raised their voice against the alleged land deals made in the name of temple under construction at the birthplace of Lord Ram. The seers in a meeting held at Ayodhya on Tuesday demanded high-level enquiry in the alleged land deals.

The meeting convened by the Ayodhya Saint Samiti was critical of the trust that is being entrusted with the job of constructing Ram Mandir. The general secretary of Samiti, Mahant Pawan Shastri and Mahant Dileep Das said that it is necessary for the state government to order an enquiry in the land deals made in the recent past. Around 100 saints and seers took part in the meeting on Tuesday. They alleged that the trust chairperson Mahant Nritya Gopaldas is not being informed about such deals and he is being kept in dark.

The seers said that the meeting held at Manas Bhawan in Ayodhya was named as Mann Ki Baat in which everyone was asked to express his views about the allegations. The head priest of Ram Janambhoomi temple Satyendra Das and one of the petitioners in the Ram Mandir case Mahant Dharam Das of Nirvani Akhada have also said that the funds collected from devotees of Lord Ram should be used properly.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, heir of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das reached at the Ram Janam Bhoomi where the construction of grand temple is going on. Kamal Nayan Das inspected the ongoing construction and said that everything is in order and the reports of irregularities in the land deals are not true. He said that discussion has been held with home minister Amit Shah in this regard and he is of the view that those levelling allegations about the land deals are fraud themselves.

It may be mentioned that after the controversy over the purchase of 12,080 square meter land for the temple was brought to the notice few days back, two more such cases have been found of the similar nature. Fingers have been raised on the mayor of Ayodhya, Rishikesh Uppadhya, his nephew and a trust member along with few property dealers for committing irregularities in the land deals made in the name of Ram Mandir. The Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Congress have been raising this issue demanding high-level probe.