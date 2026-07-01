Ram Mandir Donation Theft: SIT Gets 15-Day Extension As Probe Reveals Repeated Alleged Embezzlement | File Pic

Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir has been given an additional 15 days to complete its investigation. The panel will now submit its report to the Uttar Pradesh government on July 15.

The SIT has already submitted a preliminary report and eight accused in the case have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Investigators have been continuously questioning the accused to uncover the extent of the alleged embezzlement and trace the money trail.

Sources said the probe has so far revealed that the accused allegedly siphoned off temple donations on several occasions and not in a single incident. The investigators suspect that the stolen money was invested in different places.

The SIT is examining bank accounts, property records and other financial documents linked to the accused and their family members to determine how the allegedly stolen money was used.

Officials said the extension would allow investigators to scrutinise financial transactions and gather more evidence before submitting the final report. The findings are expected to determine whether more people come under the scanner in the high-profile donation theft case.