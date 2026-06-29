Ram Mandir Donation Embezzlement Case: 'Lawyers Will Not Represent The Accused,' Says Ayodhya Bar Association President | VIDEO

The Ayodhya Bar Association has decided that no lawyer from the association will represent the suspects in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, marking a significant development as the eight arrested individuals appeared before a court on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Bar Association President Kalika Prasad Mishra said the association has resolved to stand with the prosecution rather than the defence.

"It has been decided that lawyers will not represent the suspects. A committee comprising various office-bearers has been formed to handle the prosecution's case," Mishra said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

15–20 Senior Criminal Lawyers to Assist Prosecution

Mishra said a special committee of around 15 to 20 experienced criminal law advocates has been constituted to represent the prosecution.

According to him, the committee includes senior office-bearers and prominent criminal lawyers who have been authorised to assist the prosecution during the legal proceedings. He added that a formal letter announcing the decision would be issued shortly.

Demand for CBI Probe Intensifies

Calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation, Mishra said the alleged embezzlement has triggered widespread public outrage, with devotees questioning the safety and accountability of donations made to the Ram Mandir.

He argued that the magnitude of the alleged fraud raises questions about whether only the eight arrested individuals were responsible.

"People are questioning the point of making offerings to the deity when a group of five individuals might simply misappropriate them. While those currently in jail have been formally charged, there are others who appear far more culpable. Such a massive incident could not have occurred without the knowledge of other individuals," Mishra alleged, referring to names including Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra.

Eight Accused Produced Before Court Amid Tight Security

The remarks came as the eight suspects were produced before an Ayodhya court after being arrested in connection with the alleged disappearance of Rs7-7.5 crore in cash and valuables donated to the Ram Mandir.

Heavy security arrangements were made around the court premises, with a large police deployment both inside and outside the complex. The suspects, who had been remanded to judicial custody on Friday, are expected to remain in judicial custody following Monday's proceedings.

Earlier, Mishra had indicated that the hearing could also be conducted virtually from jail, saying such an arrangement would suit both the administration and the legal fraternity.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Assures Fair Probe

Earlier in the day reacting to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that the state government would ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged embezzlement.

"The government will ensure that the police administration conducts an impartial investigation and takes strict action," Pathak told ANI.

He reiterated that those found guilty would face strict legal action.

Resignations Follow Allegations

The controversy has already led to the resignations of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, who stepped down on moral grounds following the emergence of the allegations.

However, Mishra maintained that public concerns extend beyond the individuals already arrested, insisting that the scale of the alleged fraud warrants a deeper investigation by an independent agency.