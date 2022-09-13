Ram Jethmalani birth anniversary: How was former Union Minister, attorney represented in Indian pop-culture

Ram Jethmalani | AFP PHOTO SAJJAD HUSSAIN

Former Union Minister and attorney Ram Jethmalani, in his life spanning nine decades, had seen many ups and downs and braved through one of the difficult events--the partition.

Jethmalani, who was born to parents Boolchand Jethmalani and Prabati Boolchand based in Sindh province, on September 14, was a genius since he was a child. He became a practicing lawyer at the age of 17 since he'd received double promoion in school and he completed his matriculation at 13.

Best known for his KM Nanavati v State of Maharashtra case, the politician and lawyer has also been associated some of the other major cases that shocked the collective conscience of people.

Jethmalani, the author of various works including Big Egos, Small Men, Conscience of a Maverick, and others, defended Afzal Guru, Jessica Lal's killer Manu Sharma and those accused of killing the former prime ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. Additionally, he defended Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh in the 1992 Securities scandal.

Owing to his affliation with such high-profile cases, he's also been represented in the media. Two cases of his that have been widely adapted into cinema and series are KM Nanavati and 1992 scam. Here are four actors who played the robust lawyer on screeen.

In a series based on the securities scam of 1992, which is titled Scam 1992, a Sony LIV's original web series, actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi portrays the role of Jethmalani.

Sumeet Vyas essayed his character in a Hindi web series titled The Verdict which based on his most famous KM Nanavati case; the series is streaming on Zee5. Meanwhile, Sachin Khedekar reprised the role in 2016 film Rustom.

The film The Big Bull which stars stalwart like Abhishek Bacchan is said to be loosely based on life and crimes of Harshad Mehta. Actor Ram Kapoor portrays Jethmalani in the Bollywood film.