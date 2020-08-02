Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. The day is marked by get-togethers, tying of the sacred thread and gorging on delicious food preparations. This year, Raksha Bandhan, also popularly called Rakhi, will be celebrated on August 3.
Some may feel more attached to your sibling, given the pandemic created crisis. While, some of us might be away from our siblings due to the lockdown or social distancing norms, but don't let that dampen the spirit of the occasion. Owing to the pandemic, if you are missing out on physically celebrating this beautiful festival with your siblings, here's a collection of some wishes and quotes to share on SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.
Here are some Wishes, Messages and Quotes to share with siblings
This Raksha Bandhan, I promise I shall be there for you, as I have been since childhood. Happy Rakhi to my bundle of joy.
I wouldn't have been the person I am today, had I not had your back. I couldn't have mustered the courage to do things had you not boosted my morale. This Raksha Bandhan here's telling you that I love you to the moon and back. Happy Raksha Bandhan day Di.
May all your wishes come true and may each of your days be filled with joy and smiles too. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Siblings are like streetlights along the road, They don’t make the distance any shorter, But they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Wishing you prosperity, love and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Rakhi is a thread that binds two souls in a bond of love and joy forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
From childhood to now, you have always stood by my side and supported me. This Raksha Bandhan, I promise I will always protect you and care for you now and always. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
You hold me in my bad times, you dance with me in my happiness. I can’t recall even a single day when you were absent from my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
When the world goes dark, stars are there. When the journey breaks up, hope is there. When the entire world vanishes, And you feel left alone, I am there. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
May this auspicious occasion bring you all the prosperity and good luck in your way of life. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
