Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother and sister. The day is marked by get-togethers, tying of the sacred thread and gorging on delicious food preparations. This year, Raksha Bandhan, also popularly called Rakhi, will be celebrated on August 3.

Some may feel more attached to your sibling, given the pandemic created crisis. While, some of us might be away from our siblings due to the lockdown or social distancing norms, but don't let that dampen the spirit of the occasion. Owing to the pandemic, if you are missing out on physically celebrating this beautiful festival with your siblings, here's a collection of some wishes and quotes to share on SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Here are some Wishes, Messages and Quotes to share with siblings