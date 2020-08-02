Raksha Bandhan 2020: How to order Rakhis online

Raksha Bandhan is one of the two festivals in India dedicated to the special bond between brothers and sisters. The day is marked by get-togethers, tying of the sacred thread and gorging on delicious food preparations. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, August 3.

On this auspicious day, sisters tie a talisman or amulet called the rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers and the sisters receive a gift in return. Amid the ongoing pandemic, while it is impossible for sisters to step out and hunt for the perfect rakhis or to meet their brothers in person, here's how you can order them online and get it delivered to your doorstep:

Amazon among other e-commerce companies has a plethora of stunning rakhis to choose from. From eco-friendly rakhis to the traditional gold plated rakhis and even the limited edition ones, you can find a list of Raksha Bandhan hampers on the here!

1. Doraemon & Motu Patlu Kids Rakhi

"A touch of modernity into the traditional and sacred thread of rakhi."

2. Big Brother Quote Printed Mug 330 Ml, Crystal Rakhi , Roli, Chawal & Greeting Card

"An alluring gift, designed with attractive graphics that beautifully captures the wonderful childhood memories, unnecessary fights & countless giggles that you share with your sibling."

3. SeedRakhi Plantable Rakhi For Brother

"This rakshabandhan fix up all your bickerings in a return gift from your siblings with this beautifully curated bio-degradable rakhi with a little pom-pom giving a great look to the band. These rakhis contain seeds, so once the festivities are over, all you have to do is plant them, water them, and they will blossom into a new life"

4. Rakhi Gift Hamper for Brother - Men's Leather Wallet and Rakhi

"This Rakhi Gift Box contains a Classic Leather Wallet for Men & a beautiful Red-Gold Rakhi."