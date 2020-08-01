Raksha Bandhan 2020: Famous people who have Rakhee in their names

The ‘sacred’ festival of Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and it is the best time to cherish each of the crazy moments spent with your siblings.
Raksha Bandhan is the day when sisters tie rakhi on their brother’s wrist and pray for his happiness and prosperity. While brothers promise to protect their sisters. The day celebrates the unique bond between brother and sister which is beyond description of words. We believe some relations grow strong and stay strong; a sibling relationship is one of those. And, Raksha Bandhan certainly calls for a celebration.
However, this year's Raksha Bandhan when tying 'Rakhi/Rakhee' is celebrated, here are famous people who have 'Rakhi' or 'Rakhee' in their names.
1. Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant, Bollywood's controversy queen is known for her outlandish statements and bizarre videos that make headlines.
In her last video that went viral, Rakhi can be seen seated in an aeroplane as she records the video and says, " Friends, I am in a flight, I am going to China. This virus, coronavirus, to kill that and I've a lot of warriors with me."
She adds, "I am going to China, I will end the virus and no one will fall sick now." Rakhi also claims to have ordered a 'special' medicine from NASA.
Further in the video she also urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pray for her safety. Facing the camera towards her co-passenger Rakhi says, "Hello, lets go to china and kill the virus!"
2. Rakhee Gulzar
Rakhee Gulzar the legendary actress who ruled Hindi and Bengali cinema for more than 25 years with memorable performances in a slew of films in both the languages was last seen in Rituparno Ghosh’s whodunit Shubho Mahurat in 2003.
3. Rakhee Kapoor Tandon
Rakhee Kapoor Tandon is an Indian business entrepreneur and venture capitalist. She is the daughter of managing director of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor. According to India Today, she is one of "India's 25 Most Influential Women".
