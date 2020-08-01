Raksha Bandhan 2020: Famous people who have Rakhee in their names

The ‘sacred’ festival of Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and it is the best time to cherish each of the crazy moments spent with your siblings.

Raksha Bandhan is the day when sisters tie rakhi on their brother’s wrist and pray for his happiness and prosperity. While brothers promise to protect their sisters. The day celebrates the unique bond between brother and sister which is beyond description of words. We believe some relations grow strong and stay strong; a sibling relationship is one of those. And, Raksha Bandhan certainly calls for a celebration.

However, this year's Raksha Bandhan when tying 'Rakhi/Rakhee' is celebrated, here are famous people who have 'Rakhi' or 'Rakhee' in their names.

1. Rakhi Sawant