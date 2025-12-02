 Rajya Sabha Returns Manipur GST Bill To Lok Sabha
The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to give effect to decisions taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, was laid on the table of the House by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday returned to the Lok Sabha the Manipur GST bill, aimed at replacing an Ordinance promulgated to implement the GST 2.0 reforms in the northeastern state.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Monday.

The 56th GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states, had decided to rationalise GST rates on about 375 items by merging the 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs into 2, 5 and 18 per cent.

A 40 per cent rate has been proposed on ultra-luxury items. The new tax rates were implemented on September 22.

To give effect to the GST rate changes on goods and services, the state GST laws are required to be amended.

Since Manipur is currently under the President's rule, an Ordinance was promulgated on October 7, to implement the amendments.

After a brief discussion and a statement by the Finance Minister, the bill was returned to the Lower House.

