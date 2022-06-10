Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels as resort politics comes into play; check list here

Resort politics is back in full swing as parties herd their flock to deter horse-trading ahead of the elections.

The 2022 Rajya Sabha is set to go into the polls for 16 seats across four states on Friday, June 10. Among the four states are Maharastra with six seats, Rajasthan with four seats, Karnataka with four seats and Haryana with two seats.

Counting will take place an hour after the polling concludes.

Maharashtra:

The Uddhav Thackrey-led MVA government, a few days before the 10 June Rajya Sabha polls, Shiv Sena MLAs arrived at South Mumbai's five-star Trident Hotel, on Tuesday (June 7), after the party moved its MLAs from a suburban resort in North Mumbai's Malad.

They shifted its MLAs to a resort in suburban Malad to ward off poaching.

The Sena decided to corral its MLAs after accusing the Opposition BJP of "horse-trading" and using Central agencies to pressure Independent MLAs.

Haryana:

As per the latest reports, Haryana Congress MLAs who were lodged in a resort in Chattisgarh's Raipur reached Delhi Thursday evening and are expected to arrive here Friday morning to cast their votes.

The Congress on Wednesday had moved its MLAs to Mayfair resort in Naya Raipur of Chattisgarh to prevent poaching.

Rajasthan:

According to a report by New Indian Express, the BJP has herded its MLAs to a five-star hotel in Jamdoli near Jaipur.

MLAs who participated in the training session held at the state BJP headquarters on Monday afternoon were soon sent to the Five Star hotel Devi Ratan in Jamdoli on the outskirts of Jaipur.

BJP has named it a ‘training camp’ where all party MLAs will stay till 10 June, as per the report.

Meanwhile, since 2 June, Rajasthan Congress MLAs and those supporting them have been kept busy and entertained at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa in Udaipur.

Karnataka:

A day before the Rajya Sabha election, a group of Karnataka MLAs from the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) moved to a hotel in Bengaluru as part of the party's strategy to ward off 'poaching'.

The party has moved its MLAs to a hotel in Bangalore's Whitefield area and will later be moved to a hotel in the Central Business District. The party has 32 legislators. Around 20 are in the hotel and the remaining will join them today.

Earlier, 41 candidates were elected unopposed from different states and subsequently the election results for 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states slated to be held on Friday will be announced the same day.

