Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan Rejects Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CEC Gyanesh Kumar | ECI

The first-ever impeachment motion against a Chief Election Commissioner was signed by 193 MPs, including 130 members from the Lok Sabha and 63 from the Rajya Sabha.

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A Parliamentary Bulletin issued by Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody informed members that a notice of motion dated March 12, 2026, signed by 63 Rajya Sabha MPs, sought the removal of Gyanesh Kumar under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, along with provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

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The bulletin stated that after careful consideration and an objective assessment of all relevant aspects, the Chairman exercised his powers under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, to refuse admission of the motion.

The opposition INDIA bloc had submitted the impeachment notice against the CEC in both Houses of Parliament on March 12.