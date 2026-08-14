Rajnath Slams Rahul Over Remarks On PM Modi, Foreign Policy, Calls Them 'Extremely Low Standard' | X

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy, calling them "extremely low standard" and "condemnable".

Singh said Gandhi's remarks had also undermined the dignity of the office of the Leader of the Opposition. He said such conduct posed a serious threat to a healthy democracy in India.

VIDEO | Delhi: Reacting to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on foreign policy, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) says, “The comments made regarding India’s foreign policy are not only extremely low-level and condemnable, but I also find them personally very… pic.twitter.com/fVE4ZtcLto — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2026

‘Remarks deeply distressing’

"The comments made by Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy are not only of extremely low standard and condemnable, but also personally deeply distressing to me," Singh said.

His criticism came a day after Gandhi addressed the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention in New Delhi, where he described the BJP-RSS as a "bunch of jokers" who had no understanding of India. Gandhi also mocked Modi's handling of foreign policy, claiming it was all about hugging leaders.

The exchange marks another sharp escalation in the political war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with Singh arguing that Gandhi's language was particularly inappropriate given his constitutional role.

Singh invokes former Opposition leaders

Singh contrasted Gandhi's conduct with that of former Opposition leaders, saying he had never witnessed such behaviour during his long political career.

"Throughout my long political career, I have never seen any Leader of the Opposition, whether Sushma ji or Arun Jaitley ji, or Atal ji and Advani ji, and even during the tenure of the government led by Atal ji, when Dr Manmohan Singh ji and Sonia Gandhi ji were there (as LOP) ... and such undignified conduct was unimaginable," he said.

Singh said Gandhi's conduct was a "sign of a serious threat to a healthy democracy" in the country, PTI reports.

‘Uncivil remarks unacceptable’

"No matter how much frustration Rahul Gandhi may harbour towards the prime minister, such uncivil remarks are completely unacceptable, especially when Modi ji as a Prime Minister has enhanced India's prestige on the international stage and paved the way for a developed India," the Defence Minister said.

Singh also praised Modi's work ethic, saying the Prime Minister had worked with "total dedication over the years; he did not take even a single day off".

"Such an uncivil remark directed at a leader of this stature deeply hurts and pains every Indian," he added.

The Defence Minister's response went beyond defending Modi, as he also questioned whether the Congress could claim the legacy of some of the country's prominent political figures after Gandhi's remarks.

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Questions Congress over its legacy

"I would also like to address the Congress party, I would humbly request the Congress party, to consider that after such language and conduct, can they claim in any way the legacy of towering figures such Lal, Bal, Pal to Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Subhas Babu, Rajendra Babu, and from Shastri ji and Narasimha Rao ji to Pranab Mukherjee ji," Singh said.

He alleged that Gandhi had not only insulted the Prime Minister but also damaged India's international reputation and diminished the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition's office.

"I can say that through this conduct, Rahul Gandhi has not only insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi but has also sullied India's international repute, and utterly undermined the dignity of the office of the Leader of the Opposition. I cannot even imagine that someone bearing the name 'Gandhi' could ever make such a shameful statement," Singh said.

Gandhi, 56, is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his comments have drawn a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP.