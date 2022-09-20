Rajnath Singh meets Egyptian counterpart, holds talks to expand bilateral defence ties |

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Egypt met with its Defence Minister, General Mohamed Zaki, in Cairo and had wide-ranging discussions on numerous initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements between the two countries.

Singh also signed an MoU on defence cooperation and said that the move will not only boost ties between India and Egypt but will also add new impetus and synergy to the relations between the two countries. In a tweet, Singh wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with Egypt's Defence Minister, General Mohamed Zaki, in Cairo. We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral Defence engagements. Signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations."

During the visit, the Defence Minister also acknowledged that Egypt is among the most important trading partners of India in Africa and that bilateral trade has expanded significantly.

Earlier on Monday, Rajnath Singh called on the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in Cairo, and both leaders agreed to develop military cooperation further and focus on joint training, defence co-production, and maintenance of Egypt is one of the largest investment destinations for India in the region with an existing Indian investment of USD 3.15 billion.

Indian companies continue to execute several projects in Egypt. Moreover, to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries, a team of the Indian Air Force arrived in Egypt on June 22 to participate in a bilateral 'Tactical Leadership Programme' with the Egyptian Air Force.

The year 2022 is of particular significance since it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Egypt.quipments, a defence ministry release read. Egypt and India also enjoy cordial defence relations.

There was close cooperation between the Air Forces, with efforts at jointly developing a fighter aircraft in the 1960s. IAF pilots had also trained Egyptian pilots from the 1960s until 1984. In the recent past, since 2015, there have been several high-level exchanges of visits by defence delegations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Egyptian Defence Minister General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo yesterday. Rajnath Singh was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence in Cairo, prior to commencement of bilateral talks: Ministry of Defence — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022