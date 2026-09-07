Rajnath Singh-Led Defence Acquisition Council Clears ₹1.10 Lakh Crore Defence Deals, Boosts Indigenous Procurement

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday approved capital acquisition proposals worth more than Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the armed forces, with 98% of the planned procurement set to come from Indian industry.

The approvals cover a range of platforms and systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force, aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

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For the Indian Army, the DAC cleared proposals for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance vehicles, High Mobility Vehicles, Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs), Trawl Tanks and the Sarvatra Bridge System.

The CBRN vehicles will be equipped to detect, identify, monitor and mark areas contaminated by hazardous agents, while High Mobility Vehicles will improve logistics and mobility in difficult terrain. Mine-laying systems are intended to enable rapid deployment of mines, while ALHs will support complex missions across different terrains and operational conditions.

Navy To Get New Radars, Indigenous Propulsion Systems

For the Indian Navy, the council granted Acceptance of Necessity for Arudhra Radars and the design, development and subsequent procurement of Marine Gas Turbines. The Arudhra systems will replace existing Air Route Surveillance Radars at naval air stations, while the indigenous development of Marine Gas Turbines is expected to reduce reliance on foreign vendors.

IAF Capabilities, Electronic Warfare Get Boost

For the Indian Air Force, approvals covered multiple proposals to enhance the combat capabilities of fighter aircraft, transport platforms and helicopters.

The DAC also cleared procurement of Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammers, designed to counter adversary radars, and the Defence Forces Secure Access Card system. The latter will replace paper-based identity cards, passes and permits with interoperable RFID-enabled smart cards.

The Defence Ministry said the approvals underline the government’s focus on strengthening the domestic defence industry while enhancing the armed forces’ operational readiness.