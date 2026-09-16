 Rajnath Singh Announces 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' From September 17 To Mark PM Modi's Public Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajnath Singh Announces 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' From September 17 To Mark PM Modi's Public Life

Rajnath Singh Announces 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' From September 17 To Mark PM Modi's Public Life

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ during his Kolkata visit. The nationwide campaign will begin on September 17, PM Narendra Modi’s birth anniversary, with 12 programmes planned across India. It will include lighting of ‘Ashirwad Ki Diya’ lamps at homes of government scheme beneficiaries and mark Modi’s 25 years in public life.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Rajnath Singh Announces 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' From September 17 To Mark PM Modi's Public Life
Rajnath Singh Announces 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' From September 17 To Mark PM Modi's Public Life | PTI

Kolkata: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited Kolkata and, while addressing a press conference, spoke about the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which is going to start from September 17 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under this programme, 12 programmes will take place across the country.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan details

“The programmes that will be undertaken will reflect the spirit of nation-building and public welfare that has been evident throughout Modi ji’s life. Modi’s 25 years of public life will take place on October 6 and that will also be celebrated,” said Singh.

Read Also
Rajnath Singh Hails India-Japan Defence Ties As Japanese F-2 Jets Arrive For Exercise Veer Guardian
Rajnath Singh Hails India-Japan Defence Ties As Japanese F-2 Jets Arrive For Exercise Veer Guardian

The Union Minister also mentioned that the campaign will begin with the lighting of lamps ‘Ashiwad ki diya’ at the homes of beneficiaries of government schemes on September 17.

Also Watch:

Singh highlights Modi's tenure

“No one is compelled to take part in the lighting of lamps. Those who are benefited by the government’s schemes will feel happy and might light the lamps. If I have to speak on Modi’s 25 years of public life then I would say that his role and position have changed but challenges grew more. But the core spirit of his life has not changed. The country is progressing under the leadership of Modi,” further added the Defence Minister.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was present at the press conference, mentioned that he will take part in lighting of the lamps alongside Ganges ghat.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source