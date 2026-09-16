Rajnath Singh Announces 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' From September 17 To Mark PM Modi's Public Life | PTI

Kolkata: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited Kolkata and, while addressing a press conference, spoke about the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which is going to start from September 17 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under this programme, 12 programmes will take place across the country.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan details

“The programmes that will be undertaken will reflect the spirit of nation-building and public welfare that has been evident throughout Modi ji’s life. Modi’s 25 years of public life will take place on October 6 and that will also be celebrated,” said Singh.

VIDEO | Kolkata: In a joint press conference with West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) says, “If I had to sum up the last 25 years of Modi ji’s life in one word, I would say ‘service’. His post has changed, his position has changed, his… pic.twitter.com/BCuG6fhv3F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2026

The Union Minister also mentioned that the campaign will begin with the lighting of lamps ‘Ashiwad ki diya’ at the homes of beneficiaries of government schemes on September 17.

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Singh highlights Modi's tenure

“No one is compelled to take part in the lighting of lamps. Those who are benefited by the government’s schemes will feel happy and might light the lamps. If I have to speak on Modi’s 25 years of public life then I would say that his role and position have changed but challenges grew more. But the core spirit of his life has not changed. The country is progressing under the leadership of Modi,” further added the Defence Minister.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was present at the press conference, mentioned that he will take part in lighting of the lamps alongside Ganges ghat.