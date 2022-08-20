Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: When former PM saved Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life |

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday paid homage to their father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary.

"Papa, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try that I can fulfill the dream you dreamed for the country," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi," tweeted PM Modi today.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress party, in a message, wrote, "We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the "architect of 21st century India", it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT and telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy."

The Congress also shared a video of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in which he revealed how Rajiv Gandhi helped him go to the US for kidney treatment.

In the video, Vajpayee says the doctors had advised him to got to the US for treatment after he developed kidney ailment. The BJP leader adds that it was difficult for him due to the finances. "Somehow Rajiv ji came to know about that. He called me. He decided to include me in the delegation to the US. I became a full-fledged member. All medical expenses were paid by the government. I came back fully recovered," he further says.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)