Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Santhan Set To Fly To Sri Lanka

Chennai: One of the four Sri Lanka nationals, who were convicted in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is set to soon fly out of the country to the Island Nation after nearly 35 years. The Deputy High Commission for the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Southern India has communicated to the Tamil Nadu Government that on a request from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, a temporary travel document has been issued for Santhan alias T. Suthenthiraraja. The travel document would be valid till August 1, 2024.

This information was submitted before a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar and Kumaresh Babu of the Madras High Court on Tuesday by the Tamil Nadu Government. Santhan had wanted to leave for Sri Lanka to meet his ailing mother. Santhan along with six others, who were serving life terms, was released last year on the basis of a Supreme Court order. He and three other Sri Lankan Tamils – Murugan alias Sriharan (husband of A1 Nalini), Robert Payas and Jeyakumar – were subsequently lodged at a foreigners’ detention camp in Tiruchi, since they were not Indian citizens.

Santhan Undergoing Treatment:

Santhan is presently undergoing treatment for a liver ailment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, the very same hospital where the former Prime Minister’s mortal remains after he was blown up by a human bomb at an election rally in Sriperumbudur on the night of May 21, 1991, was kept for postmortem.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) informed the court that the communication about his temporary travel document was received from the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission on February 2. The Public Secretary of Tamil Nadu had on February 9 forwarded the letter to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) in Chennai.

However, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) submitted that he was yet to receive the Public Secretary’s Communication. After the APP submitted a copy to him, the ASG sought sought time to get instructions from the FRRO. Accepting the request, the judges granted time till February 29 to get instructions on whether the FRRO would be issuing the exit permit for Santhan.