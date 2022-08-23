Rajguru Birth Anniversary: Everything you need to know about the 'Great Freedom Fighter'

Facebook

Shivaram Rajguru was a great Indian freedom fighter. He played a vital role in India’s Independence. Not many know that his full name was Hari Shivaram Rajguru. He belonged to a Marathi Brahmin Family from Pune.

Rajguru was born on August 24, 1908 in a village known as Khed, Pune. Since childhood he had witnessed the atrocities of the British. This made him have the early inner anger and strength to fight back. Hence, his dedication and patriotism made him an Indian revolutionary.

He is mainly known for his involvement in the assassination of a British Raj police Officer Saunders. It was an act of revenge.

On Rajguru’s Birth Anniversary, let us have a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

1.Rajguru’s father died when he was just 6years old.

2. He completed his education from ‘New English High School’ in Poona.

3. Rajguru joined the ‘Seva Dal’. He had attended the training camps at ‘Seva Dal’ at Ghatprabha. Which was conducted by Dr. N. S. Hardikar, who was also the founder of the Seva Dal.

4. He was the member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). It was an association of people who eagerly wanted the India to be from the British rule.

5.Rajguru soon became the associates of the freedom Fighters Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev. His association with them led to the participation in the assassination of the British Raj Officer named John Saunders at Lahore on December 17, 1928. It was an avenging act for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

7. On March 23, 1931, all three great freedom fighters, Rajguru, Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev were hanged till death by the British Government at Lahore. Rajguru was only 22 at the time of his death.

8. They were cremated at Hussanianiwala at the banks of Sutlej River in the Firozepur district of Punjab. Every year, March 23 is observed as the Martyr’s Day (Shaheed Diwas) to pay tribute to the to the great freedom fighters.