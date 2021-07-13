Rajendra Arlekar takes oath as new Himachal Pradesh Governor, says happy to be the first from Goa to get post

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday took oath as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan in Shimla.

Arlekar who was appointed as the new Governor of the state on July 6, had expressed his happiness while stating that he is the first Goan to become the Governor of a state.

Speaking to ANI, Arlekar said, "Nobody from Goa has become a Governor so far. I am happy that I am the first one. Destiny gave me this responsibility. What more can I say?" Stating that his appointment as the Governor shows that leaders and leadership are important in the BJP, Arlekar said that it's a party that believes in its leaders, adding that the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the party had faith in him.