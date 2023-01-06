Rajasthan's Jobner freezes at -3°C; schools in some districts declare holidays

Image for representational purpose | PTI

Extreme cold wave conditions have been prevailing in Rajasthan for the last 3-4 days. The situation is such that the districts have declared holidays. Schools up to Class VIII will remain closed in Jaipur till January 15.

Temp drop to freezing point in Bikaner and Sikar

The cold wave has gripped Rajasthan. The minimum temperature dropped to a freezing point in Bikaner and Sikar on Friday. Snow was seen in the farms and open areas.

The lowest minimum temperature of -3°C was recorded at Jobner, while a minimum of below 5°C was recorded in 21 cities, including Jaipur, where it was just 3.6°C, the lowest of the season.

The northern districts are facing cold days as the maximum of below 13°C was recorded in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh among other districts on Thursday.

Cold wave to prevail for 48 hours: IMD

According to the Indian Meteorological Department at Jaipur, the cold wave is expected to prevail over the next 48 hours. A yellow alert has been sounded in northeast districts.

Looking at the cold wave conditions, the State Education Department has authorised the district collectors to declare holidays in schools as per the weather conditions. Many districts have declared holidays till January 8, while some have extended the holiday to next week.