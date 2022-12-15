Rajasthan woman marries Lord Vishnu as she doesn't want ruined life after marriage

Rajasthan woman marries Lord Krishna as she doesn't want ruined life after marriage |

Rajasthan, the land of Meera Bai, has now got a Meera Bai of the modern age. Pooja Singh, a postgraduate in Political Science, has tied the nuptial knot with her Thakurji.



Although, as per reports, her reasons for doing this are quite different from those of the original Meera Bai. Pooja is not interested in a ruined life after marriage because of marital disputes. "I have seen disputes between husband and wife on very trivial matters. Their lives get spoiled in disputes, and the worst sufferers are women in this, so I have decided to get married to Thakurji," said Pooja.



A resident of Narsinghpura village in Jaipur, Pooja Singh is 30 years old and married Thakurji on December 8th. Her father, who retired from BSF, is annoyed with this marriage and did not attend the wedding function, but her mother, Ratan Kanwar, supported this and performed Kanyadan.



Pooja Singh performed all the rituals related to marriage with Thakurji's statue in the presence of around 300 family members and well-wishers in a formal marriage ceremony.



Pooja said that it was not easy to convince the family of this kind of wedding but she was determined and ultimately got the support of her mother.



Pooja had heard of Tulsi marriage and discussed this with a Pandit who told her that it is possible according to Hindu customs.



Now, after marriage, her Thakurji is there in a small temple in her house, where she prepares a bhog for Thakurji and worships it every day.