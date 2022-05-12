Rajasthan: VHP leader injured in clash in Hanumangarh, internet services suspended

Hanumangarh: Tension escalated in Nohar city of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) block president Satveer Saharan was injured after a group clash on Wednesday evening, said the state police.

The district administration has also suspended internet services in Nohar and the other two towns in the Hanumangarh district.

The police said that Saharan has suffered an injury and has been referred to the district hospital for treatment.

"A minor clash broke out between two groups yesterday, one person namely Satveer got injured and shifted to hospital. Two others got minor injuries. The situation is under control," said Suresh Jangir. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Nohar.

According to the police, seven to eight persons attacked the VHP functionary when they were stopped by Saharan from molesting girls near the Ramdev temple of Nohar on Wednesday evening.

The police have detained two accused, namely Adris and Amin.

After the group clash, the VHP workers blocked the road in Nohar.

Hanumangarh District Collector, Nathmal said that after the clash in Nohar town, the internet services have been suspended in Nohar, Bhadra and Rawatsar towns of Hanumangarh district for maintaining peace and law and order.

The DC further said that the police have registered a complaint against two known and five unknown persons following the complaint of the VHP leader.

Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months.

"FIR has also been registered against 27 people, who protested and blocked the road. They also had sticks in their hands," he said.

He further said that the situation is under control and the administration is keeping watch.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

In Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old temple was allegedly demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Rajgarh.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:42 AM IST