Rajasthan University UG, PG exams 2020: New dates for university exams announced at uniraj.ac.in; check here for details

The University of Rajasthan has announced new dates for undergraduate and postgraduate exams today. As per the new timetable both the exams will be held from July 15.

Students can check the new dates at uniraj.ac.in.

The final year examinations for the graduation courses - faculty of Arts and Commerce - will begin from July 15. Whereas the faculty of Science examinations will be held from July 16. The exams for the post graduate courses will also be held from July 15.

The university has also issued new guidelines for the students in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Nobody will be allowed at the examination centre without a mask. Students will also have to undergo thermal scanning before the exams.