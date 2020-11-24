Rajasthan University BA Part III: Result announced on uniraj.ac.in; click here to know more

The University of Rajasthan on Monday declared BA Part III result.

Students now can check the Bachelor of Arts Part III exam results on the official site at uniraj.ac.in.

Steps to check the result:

Visit uniraj.ac.in.

Click on the result link

Enter your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the Rajasthan University Bachelor of Arts Part III exams were postponed this year.