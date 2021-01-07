Rajasthan: Under debt, man kills wife, children and then commits suicide in Jaipur

Jaipur: Indebtedness drove a vegetable vendor in Jaipur to kill his wife and two children and commit suicide, police said on Thursday.

The man identified as Giriraj Rana, 28, used to sell vegetables in Bunkar colony of Vaishali Nagar. Rana hailed from Sawai Madhopur but lived in a rented accommodation in Bunkar colony since the last two years.

Police said the man had left behind a suicide note in which he wrote that he was taking the extreme step as he was under debt.

DCP Pradeep Mohan said the man first killed his wife and children aged 4 years and 1.5 years with a knife and then committed suicide by hanging.

The landlord, Roop Narayan informed the police. Narayan said he used to keep cows in the same premises where Rana lived. On Thursday afternoon, Narayan’s wife Sunita went to give fodder to the cows. She found the door to Rana’s house locked and there was no response when she knocked. She informed her husband and Narayan went to Rana’s house. He too tried to open the door but it was locked from inside. He called neighbours and they went to the back side of the house and peeped inside through an open window.

They found Rana hanging from the ceiling. The neighbours then broke open the door and found Rana’s wife and children lying in a pool of blood with their throats slashed.

Narayan informed police who arrived on the spot and began investigation. An FSL team was also called.

Mohan said police recovered a sharp knife that is used for cutting vegetables. Since the door was locked from inside, and from primary investigation it appears that Rana first slit the throats of his wife and children and then he hung himself from the ceiling.

Police found a copy in which Rana had written a suicide note. It said that Rana had borrowed Rs 70,000 from a person named Dinesh Yadav and was able to repay Rs 30,000. But Yadav was troubling him and demanding Rs 1.65 lakh from him which he was unable to pay.

Police was able to contact Rana’s sister on phone who told them that Rana had told her about his financial difficulty and that he had borrowed money from Yadav who was troubling him.

Police have filed a case and are now searching for Dinesh Yadav. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of SMS hospital where a post mortem will be done on Friday.