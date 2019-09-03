Rajasthan: TV stolen from BJP MP Dushyant Singh's office recovered within 24 hrs, one held

Kota: A TV stolen from the office of a sitting BJP MP was recovered and the accused arrested within 24 hours, the police said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the TV was stolen from the office of parliamentarian Dushyant Singh who represents the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency and is also the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje.

The accused-- Ramvilas Meena alias Bilas, a resident of Goriyakhedi village of the district, was arrested on Tuesday and the TV was recovered, they said.

Ramvilas Meena had allegedly broken into Singh's office in Housing Board Colony and stolen the TV installed in the dining hall, Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Rammurti Joshi said.

The accused admitted to have committed the burglary and revealed that he had sold the TV to a local scrap dealer named Shahrukh, they said. Efforts are underway to nab Shahrukh, SHO of Jhalawar Sadar Police Station Sanjay Meena said.

Jhalawar district BJP president Sanjay Jain Tau had on Monday lodged a complaint with Jhalawar city police following which a case against unidentified accused was lodged.

Ramvilas Meena would be produced before a court on Wednesday, the SHO said, adding that the accused is a drug addict and has around six police cases lodged against him in various police stations of the district.