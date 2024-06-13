 Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 People, Including Toddler, Killed After Truck Falls On Car Stuck In Ditch In Raisar
PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Jaipur: Three people, including a toddler, were killed and one person was injured when their car collided head-on with a truck and fell into a ditch in the Raisar area here on Thursday, police said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 12.30 am when the victims, all of them relatives and residents of Uttar Pradesh, were returning from Khatu Shaymji in Sikar, Station House Officer, Raisar, Mahendra Singh Shekhawat said.

The car collided head-on with the truck and fell into a roadside ditch. Then the truck also fell on the car. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, he said.

Ravi (28), his sister Rinki (24), her husband Ankit (30), and their daughter Devki (3) were travelling in the car. While Ravi, Ankit, and Devki died, Rinki is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.

Police said the bodies will be handed over to the family members of the victims after post-mortem.

