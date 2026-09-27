Rajasthan To Release Captive-Bred Great Indian Bustards Into Thar Desert In October

Ten captive-bred Great Indian Bustards have completed rewilding training ahead of their planned release in Jaisalmer | Wikimedia Commons (Representational Image)

Jaipur, September 26, 2026: Taking a major step in the conservation of the endangered Great Indian Bustard, Rajasthan is all set to release captive-bred birds into their natural habitat in Jaisalmer for the first time in the coming October.

Ten healthy Great Indian Bustards, which have undergone months of training to adapt to natural conditions inside a specially designed rewilding tunnel, are ready for release in the wild.

Release Programme

The first releases are scheduled for October 3 in Ramdevra and October 4 in the Sudasari area of the Desert National Park.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and senior forest officials and wildlife experts from India and abroad are expected to be present during the release programme. The initiative is being carried out under the supervision of scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The birds were initially planned to be released in Gujarat's Kutch region. However, following consultations with experts, the authorities decided to release them in the Thar Desert, their original natural habitat. Ramdevra and Sudasari were subsequently selected as the release sites.

Final Assessment Underway

Officials said 10 birds at the conservation centres are ready for release. The exact number to be released in the first phase will be decided after a final technical assessment by WII scientists.

Chandrapal Chauhan, Divisional Forest Officer of the Desert National Park, described the release as a major milestone for the project.

“This is one of the most important and encouraging moments of the entire project,” Chauhan said, adding that the birds had been kept away from human intervention and trained to live in conditions resembling their natural environment inside the specially constructed tunnel.

Monitoring After Release

The birds will be fitted into a strict scientific monitoring and protection protocol after release to track their behaviour, survival, and ability to adapt to the wild. The exercise is aimed at assessing whether captive-bred birds can successfully establish themselves in their natural habitat.

The Integrated Great Indian Bustard Conservation Project was launched in 2016, followed by a large-scale captive-breeding programme in Rajasthan in 2019. After an initial temporary facility at Sam near Jaisalmer, a modern breeding centre was established at Ramdevra.

The first captive-bred chick at the centre was born in March 2023. From 2025, selected birds began undergoing rewilding training to prepare them for life in the wild, including exposure to conditions designed to reduce dependence on humans.

Conservation Of Great Indian Bustard

The release is being undertaken in accordance with the guidelines for the 14,013-square-km Great Indian Bustard priority area identified under the Supreme Court's directions.

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The return of captive-bred Great Indian Bustards to the Thar could provide an important test for India's efforts to rebuild the population of the critically endangered species. The initiative is also expected to contribute to the conservation of the wider desert ecosystem and its biodiversity.

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