e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Rajasthan to give compensation of Rs 50 lakh to kin of journalists who die of COVID-19: CM Gehlot

His announcement came during his state budget speech in the legislative assembly.
ANI
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Advertisement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the government will give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of accredited and non-accredited journalists in the state who die due to COVID-19.

His announcement came during his state budget speech in the legislative assembly.

"Rs 50 lakh will be given to families of accredited and nonaccredited journalists, who die due to COVID-19," said Gehlot.

Chief Minister Gehlot also said that the old pension scheme will be implemented for government employees given jobs after January 1, 2004.

Gehlot also announced that Rajasthan Tourism will also be given the 'Industry Status'.

ALSO READ

Rajasthan govt presents Budget 2022-23; focus on employment, healthcare & agriculture Rajasthan govt presents Budget 2022-23; focus on employment, healthcare & agriculture

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
Advertisement