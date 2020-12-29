Rajasthan: Tantrik arrested for murder of 11-year-old in Alwar

Jaipur: Police in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday arrested a tantrik for the murder of an 11-year-old boy whose body was found with one ear, nose and nails chopped off.

The boy’s family had alleged that he was murdered for a human sacrifice by the tantrik but police have ruled out human sacrifice as the motive behind the murder.

The 16-year-old tantrik was arrested from Nawali village in Malakhera town of Alwar district, 150 km from the state capital Jaipur.

Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam told reporters that the tantrik had confessed to his crime after sustained questioning. The tatnrik said he had taken the boy to a field on Saturday on the pretext of showing him some dead peacocks. At the farm, the tantrik strangulated the boy.

She said the tantrik used to stay next to the boy’s house and the two families used to have altercations on small issues. She said the deceased used to tease the tantrik by calling him ‘baba’ which the tantrik used to resent.

Gautam denied that the boy had been sacrificed. On the boy’s ear, nose and nails being chopped off, Gautam said the post mortem report mentions that some body parts had been eaten by an animal.

Malakheda police station SHO Sajjan Singh said the boy had gone missing on Saturday after which his family had filed a missing persons report. On Sunday, some locals found the boy’s body in a farm and informed the police.

Apart from the local police, SP Tejaswini Gautam had also reached the spot with an FSL team and dog squad.

The boy’s father Raghuveer Singh had said he suspected the tantrik for killing the boy. Police had detained three four persons including the tantrik on Sunday.