Rajasthan: Taj Mahal Replica Among 7 Structures Demolished In Ajmer’s Anasagar Wetland; Video

Taj Mahal Replica Among 7 Structures Demolished In Ajmer’s Anasagar Wetland; Video |

Acting on the Supreme Court’s earlier order, the Ajmer Development Authority (ADA) has initiated the demolition of the 'Seven Wonders' structures built in the Anasagar Wetland area in Rajasthan.

Taj Mahal Replica Brought Down

In the latest update, the authorities have begun demolishing the Taj Mahal replica. Videos of the demolition are going viral on social media

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to news reports, the demolition drive began on September 13, with the Egyptian Pyramid replica. It took almost seven hours for the structure to be completely removed.

According to a report in Bhaskar, three structures were taken down within 12 hours on the very first day while the Colosseum replica was dismantled between 11 am and midnight. Later, the Eiffel Tower replica was demolished and the replica of Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue was carefully removed.

The replicas, constructed in 2022 at a cost of nearly ₹12 crore under the Ajmer Smart City Project, are now being razed down by authorities.