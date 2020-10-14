Rajasthan: Speeding car tries to run over cop, drags him on bonnet for 1km; sustains injuries

A traffic constable Krishna Kumar was deployed at the point on the road where the elevated road ends and was checking the speed of the vehicles coming down the road. He sighted a red coloured car with the number 4841 speeding at 82 km/hr whereas the speed limit is 50 km/hr. He got the driver to stop the car and opened the door and asked him to come out. The driver did not comply. The constable then moved in front of the car to get the driver to move it to the side of the road. But the driver picked up speed and tried to run over the constable to get away.

Luckily the constable managed to jump on the bonnet of the car and hold on to it. The speeding vehicle carried him hanging on the bonnet for over a kilometre. The car slowed down near the Purani Chungi area and the constable jumped down from the bonnet. He has sustained several injuries.

A case has been registered under sections of attempt to kill the traffic constable, hampering government work and others.

The entire incident that took place on Tuesday has been captured on cctv cameras installed along the roads, but the police of the capital city of Rajasthan is yet to trace the car or the driver. The address registered with the RTO was traced and no one was found there.