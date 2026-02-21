Rajasthan Shifts 54.6 Lakh Voters In Revision: 31 Lakh Deleted, 12.9 Lakh Added As Final Electoral List Released

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has resulted in the deletion of 31,36,286 voters in Rajasthan. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has resulted in the deletion of 31,36,286 voters in Rajasthan. The Election Department published the final voter list after the SIR for 199 assembly seats on Saturday. After the release of the final SIR of the voter list, the state now has 51.5 million voters, compared to 54.6 million voters before the SIR that began on October 27, 2025.

Deletions and Additions Detailed

As many as 41.84 lakh voters were deleted in the draft list published in December last year, and since then, according to the data released by the Election Department, 12.91 lakh new voters have been added, while 2.42 lakh names have been removed from the voter list.

The sex ratio in the final voter list has improved by 2 points, with the number of female voters increasing. At the time of the draft list, the sex ratio, i.e., the number of female voters per thousand male voters, was 909, which has now increased to 911. The sex ratio has increased by 7 points in the Jaipur district, while Kota has reported a 6-point increase. Ajmer, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Baran saw a 4-point increase.

Surge in Young Voter Enrollment

The number of young electors (18–19 years age group) increased by 4,35,061 (0.82%) between draft and final publication. Notable district-wise increases include Jaipur (1.30%), Barmer (1.26%), Bharatpur (1.22%), Phalodi (1.18%), and Bundi (1.09%).