Rajasthan Scorches Early: Temperatures Hit 40°C In March, Heatwave Warning Issued For Coming Days

Temperatures Hit 40°C In March, Heatwave Warning Issued For Coming Days | Representational Image - ANI

Jaipur: It is just the beginning of March, and the desert state of Rajasthan has started feeling scorching heat, with maximum temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Pilani and Barmer on Sunday.

With the early onset of hot weather, most parts of the state have recorded maximum temperatures between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius, which is 4 to 9 degrees above normal in the last couple of days.

An anticyclone system formed over Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the adjoining Pakistan has brought scorching heat, and clear skies in the daytime have intensified the impact of hot weather. Light, warm winds, which usually grip the state in mid-April, have started blowing in the western districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Balotra, Bikaner, and Jodhpur. These cities are recording above 36 degrees Celsius maximum temperatures for the 3 days.

The other parts of the state, like Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Udaipur, are also experiencing the early onset of hot weather with maximum temperatures between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. The capital city of Jaipur experienced the hottest day of the season, with the mercury crossing 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Also Watch:

The Met Office has predicted heatwave conditions in the coming days, as weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of the state for the next week. Maximum temperatures of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in the southern parts of the state for the next three to four days, and a heatwave is expected in some parts of the southwestern region on March 10-11.