Rajasthan: Saint succumbs to burn injuries in Delhi hospital after self-immolation

Baba Vijaydas Maharaj of Braj, who attempted self-immolation against illegal mining, succumbs to his injuries

Baba Vijaydas Maharaj of Braj, who set himself ablaze protesting against illegal mining on Adibadri and Kankanchal mountains in the Deeg town of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night at a hospital in Delhi.

Das was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday in a critical condition with 80 per cent burns.

Confirming the death, Pahari Bharatpur Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjay Goel said that Das died at about 2.30 am at the hospital. His body has been sent for the post mortem after which it will be taken to Barsana, Uttar Pradesh for the last rites, the official said.

Saints have been agitating in Bhartpur's Pasopa village for over 500 days demanding the closure of mining activities in Deeg town. During the agitation on Wednesday, Vijay Das had set himself on fire. He was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur and from there was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition.

BJP blames Congress govt for seer's demise

Reacting to his demise, BJP MP from Bharatpur, Ranjeeta Kohli slammed Congress for its silence on the issue. She said, "Sadhu Vijay Das passed away as he'd been sitting on dharna for over 500 days but there was no hearing on issue of illegal mining. In Congress rule, the administration became silent. CM Ashok Gehlot is supporting the mining mafia to save his seat."

Congress termed his demise 'failure of administration'. Congress MLA, Wajib Ali, in a video message, said, "Sadhu Vijay Das setting himself ablaze was negligence on part of the administration, especially when he had already been given a warning. He should have been pacified, spoken to."

The saints had ended their agitation on Wednesday night after Minister Vishvendra Singh handed over a letter from the government giving assurance to fulfil the demands of the saints.

The government assured that Kankanchal and Adi Parvat will be declared reserved forest areas within 15 days as per the proposal sent by the Bharatpur collector to the state government.

The lease of the mines allotted here will be transferred to another place, and the Adi Parvat and Kankanchal areas will be developed as tourist places, said the minister.