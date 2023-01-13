Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot to go among public now, announces five meetings next week

Sachin Pilot to go among public now, announces five meetings next week | Sachin Pilot's Twitter

The dissident leader of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot has now decided to go among the public and hold meetings and dialogue with the common men and workers. He has announced this on his Twitter handle with the schedule of five meetings to be held in five districts between January16-20th.



‘I will be among people and workers in various districts of Rajasthan,’ tweeted Sachin with the schedule and places of meetings.

To start from Nagour, will end in Jaipur

Sachin will start his public meetings from Nagour with a Kisan Sammelan on January 16th. On the 17th he will go to Hanumangarh, on the 18th at Jhunjhunu, then to Pali and the last meeting will be held in Jaipur on January 20th.



It is for the first time that Sachin is doing a series of public meetings with no elections around the corner and this is being taken as his bid to show his strength and popularity among the people. He will address various sections of society in these meetings right from farmers to youth and students.

Rajasthan to go for polls this year



Notably, this is the election year in Rajasthan as the assembly polls are scheduled in December 2023. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has called the Budget session of the assembly and is preparing to present the last Budget of this tenure soon. The session is expected to run till March and after that, all will have to go to the field. ‘This move of Sachin Pilot hints that he has shifted his focus on preparing for elections now rather than to wait for the party’s decision on the conflict that is going on for four years,’ said a senior leader of the party on anonymity.