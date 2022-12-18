Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot shows strength in his bastion, during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan | FPJ

Jaipur: As was expected Sachin Pilot, the former deputy CM of Rajasthan showed his strength in his bastion Dausa as a huge crowd was seen during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The supporters of Pilot were seen raising slogans to make him CM of the state.

The BJY has been in the Dausa district since December 14th and right from the entry, the Pilot supporters are gathering in huge numbers.

On Friday when the Yatra entered Dausa city, it got an overwhelming response and a grand welcome. It was a rest day on Saturday and Sunday. Also when the Yatra resumed a huge crowd was seen with the Yatra at various places.

FPJ

Notably, the BJY has given the maximum time in Dausa where Sachin Pilot has got a good hold as his father late Rajesh Pilot and his mother Rama Pilot were MPs from this seat and Sachin himself had represented Dausa.

In the meantime, on Sunday a Hindu saint Neki Maharaj of Sikar joined Yatra and Rahul interacted with him. As per reports, Rahul asked Neki Maharaj how could saints and seers be connected with Congress. The Maharaj suggested Rahul call a conference of saints.

The Yatra will enter Alwar on Monday morning which will be the last district of the Rajasthan leg of BJY. Rahul Gandhi will address a big public meeting in Malakhera of Alwar on Monday. The BJY will stay in Rajasthan for one more day on Tuesday and then enter Haryana on Wednesday.