Rajasthan Row: Ashok Gehlot's power show saves the day, Congress still seeks to get Sachin Pilot back in hangar

Delhi has sent four senior leaders – Surjewala, Ajay Maken, K C Venugopal and Avinash Pandey - to sort the issue. Surjewala said that they had come as representatives of Sonia Gandhi after she took cognizance of Ashok Gehlot’s information about attempts to topple his government.

All day rumours were rife about Pilot floating a party and BJP supporting the government from outside. This led to yet another round of roumers about about an immediate change in the PCC chief. Pilot's posters at PCC were also removed, however, they was later put up again.

State incharge Avinash Pande speaking to media said, “The government will complete its full term of five years. We have the support of 109 MLAs in writing and another 5– 6 have committed their support. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted to demand a floor test. The tweet was subsequently deleted.

The feud between Gehlot and Pilot has been simmering ever since Congress came to power in Rajasthan. There have been several skirmishes, battles for one upmanship and public rebuttals between the two. However, this time the feud runds deep and the rift is split wide as Pilot stakes his political career to get what he wants – in this case the chief minsiter’s chair.