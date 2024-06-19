Rajasthan: RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal Announces He Will Go Solo In By-Elections, Signals No Alliance With Congress

Hanuman Beniwal | Photo via Facebook

Jaipur: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), an allie of Congress in Lok Sabha election has hinted at no alliance in the coming assembly by-election. The chief of the party, MP Hanuman Beniwal said that RLP will contest the by-polls in Khinvsar.

“Our alliance is at the Centre, there is no alliance in the state yet, and we want to contest on all the seats where RLP has its following," clarified Beniwal to the media after tendering his resignation as MLA. Beniwal said “earlier I was with the NDA alliance, but this time I had to teach a lesson to BJP, so I contested the election with the INDIA Alliance.”

He even claimed that if Congress had not formed an alliance with RLP in Rajasthan, it would not have won even a single seat. Due to the support of RLP, Congress has won so many seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hanuman Beniwal, in alliance with Congress, has won the Lok Sabha election from Nagour constituency defeating BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha, however expressed his displeasure over not inviting him to the INDIA alliance meeting just after the poll results.

Besides Beniwal, the other allie of Congress, the Bhartiya Adivasi Party has also said that it will remain independent and contest the by-election to be held at assembly seat Chourasi in Banswara.

Notably, the assembly by-election is to be held on five seats in Rajasthan. Apart from Khinwsar and Chourasi, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Deoli - Uniyara are the seats that have become vacant after the Lok Sabha elections. Three of these seats apart from the assembly by-election, a Rajya Sabha seat has also become vacant as the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, KC Venugopal has won the Lok Sabha election.