Rajasthan reels under cold wave, records below zero degree temperatures

Jaipur at 4 degrees Celsius was the coldest in the month of December in the last five years, while Jodhpur recorded 4.4 degrees which was the lowest since 35 years. The cold wave conditions are likely to continue for next few days.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to be affected by the cold wave on Saturday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold weather conditions are likely to persist over Bihar, a few pockets over West Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. "Ground frost very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan," IMD said.

(Inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra and ANI)