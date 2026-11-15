Rajasthan Railway Track Blast: Two Arrested Over Suspected Pakistan-Backed ISI Module, 2 Firearms Recovered

Two people have been arrested in connection with a low-intensity blast on the Anupgarh–Suratgarh railway track in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, with investigators probing a suspected Pakistan-backed module and possible links to the ISI.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police and Punjab Police. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Mahakdeep Kaur and her associate Devendra Singh, were apprehended in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Blast damaged railway track, passenger train had passed earlier

The explosion took place on the night of November 3, 2026, near village 50 GB in Sri Ganganagar district. The blast damaged two cement railway sleepers and created a crater measuring approximately 2.5 feet.

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A passenger train had reportedly crossed the stretch around 30 to 75 minutes before the explosion. No casualties were reported.

Train movement on the affected section remained suspended for nearly 10 hours as authorities inspected the site and carried out restoration work.

Main accused allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers

According to investigators, Mahakdeep Kaur was allegedly in contact with two Pakistan-based handlers who used the code names 'Shah' and 'Chacha'.

Police suspect that she was recruited through a combination of online romantic conversations and financial inducements. Investigators are probing whether the handlers used a romance-based approach to gain her trust before assigning her the task.

Kaur, who was reportedly living separately from her husband, allegedly received around ₹30,000 to carry out the blast. Her husband is currently lodged in jail in connection with a drug-related case.

Two firearms, 46 cartridges recovered

During the operation, police recovered two firearms, 46 cartridges and ₹30,000 in cash from the accused.

Investigators have also detained a few other individuals suspected of providing logistical support to the operation, including arrangements for transportation and accommodation.

Probe underway to identify wider network

The incident is being investigated as a possible ISI-sponsored attempt to target a passenger train. Authorities are questioning the arrested accused and examining the alleged links with Pakistan-based handlers.

The investigation is also focused on identifying other members of the suspected module, establishing the extent of logistical support provided and determining whether anyone else was involved in planning or executing the blast.

The full network is yet to be mapped, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.